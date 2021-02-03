How Much Georgia Will Reportedly Be Paying Will Muschamp

Former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp will be staying in the SEC for at least another year. On Wednesday, it was announced that he’ll join Georgia’s coaching staff for the 2021 season as an analyst.

Kirby Smart sounded awfully excited about adding Muschamp to his coaching staff during his press conference this afternoon.

“It’s very valuable to have a guy who has been a head coach at two places in our conference,” Smart told reporters, via ESPN. “He knows the ins and outs of this conference. He’ll be able to help our staff, our coaches, in a lot of ways. I’m excited to have him join us.”

There are obviously some concerns with Muschamp, especially after seeing how South Carolina performed this past season. However, it’s tough to find a coach with that much experience in the SEC still on the market at this point in the offseason. In addition to coaching South Carolina, he had stints with Auburn, Florida and LSU.

Muschamp won’t cost Georgia that much either, as he’ll earn $300,000 next season.

Texas was reportedly interested in Muschamp for its vacancy at defensive coordinator, but he declined that job offer.

Muschamp should be thrilled to join Georgia’s staff for a multitude of reasons. For starters, he’ll get the chance to help out his alma mater. He’ll also get to spend more time with his son, Jackson, who is a walk-on quarterback for the Bulldogs.