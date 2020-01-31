Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm has a good sense of humor. When State Farm launched its ad campaign featuring “Jake From State Farm” on the phone with a client’s skeptical wife, he clearly heard the jokes based on his name.

He’s made plenty of jokes about it himself on social media. Over the last year or two, his display name on Twitter has been “Jake From State Fromm.”

A few weeks ago, Fromm left Georgia to enter the NFL Draft. He has hopes of playing his way into the first round, though it could be a pretty competitive one for quarterbacks.

Without having to deal with NCAA concerns, Jake Fromm is free to pick up endorsement deals. State Farm made the very obvious move to snatch him up.

He was down at radio row in Miami ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl doing some spots for State Farm.

#ad Fun day at radio row…I’m not the new Jake from State Farm, but I know who is! Tune in before the Big Game to find out! @statefarm — JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) January 31, 2020

Fromm explained how this relationship began during a stop by the NFL Network set. Via Saturday Down South:

“It kinda started off in high school, you know when the whole Jake from State Farm commercials were coming out, you know, and my name being so similar, it was easy, kinda make it my Twitter handle, kinda ran with it,” Fromm said on Thursday. “Posted a picture in college, you know it, who would have thought you would have been a 16, 17-year-old kid, we’d be here now.”

Hopefully we get a full ad soon, though that may require him to win a starting job somewhere in the next few years.

When it's the fourth quarter but your clients are calling about their insurance #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/kmskBBHg0Y — JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) September 29, 2017

We’ll know where Jake Fromm will wind up in a little less than three months. The 2020 NFL Draft begins on April 23.