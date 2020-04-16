Jake Fromm Is Drawing Comparisons To 1 NFL Quarterback

Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm could have a difficult road to a successful NFL career.

But the latest comparisons from Fromm to one current NFL quarterback don’t bode extremely well for him. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, four different NFL teams have had reps compare him to Detroit Lions backup Chase Daniel.

While Daniel is considered a decent backup, that’s not the kind of comparison any prospect would prefer to have. Daniel went undrafted in 2009 after a stellar tenure at Missouri and has bounced around the league to six different franchises.

His most notable game came on Thanksgiving 2018, where he got his first start in four years in a 23-16 win for the Chicago Bears over the Detroit Lions. Daniel completed 73-percent of his passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

But in 65 appearances, Daniel has made only five starts. He has a 2-3 record with a 7-5 TD-INT ratio.

Ultimately, Fromm shouldn’t expect to hear his name called in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. But my most accounts, the former SEC Freshman of the Year will be drafted. Whether he hears his name on the second or third day will be a far more interesting conversation.

Which NFL quarterback comparisons do you think works best for Jake Fromm?