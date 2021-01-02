The Spun

Jake Fromm Is Trending During The Ohio State vs. Clemson Game

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm after the win vs. Florida.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 02: Jake Fromm #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on after winning a game against the Georgia Bulldogs on November 02, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is dominating Clemson tonight, and you know what that means – Jake Fromm is trending.

Georgia once had Fields on its roster. As the story goes, Kirby Smart stuck it out with Fromm despite Fields’ tremendous talent.

Fields then transferred to Ohio State and the rest is history. It looks like he has the Buckeyes on the verge of beating Clemson and punching their ticket to the national championship to take on Alabama.

Somehow, Georgia let Fields slip away. Imagine if he was still playing for the Bulldogs – Georgia might be on the cusp of a national championship this season.

This will forever be a college football mystery. Georgia would’ve been in the national championship picture had it started Justin Fields over Jake Fromm just a few years back. Instead, the Bulldogs are on the outside looking in.

Fields now has the Buckeyes just minutes away from leading Ohio State to the national championship. He’s been phenomenal, throwing for five touchdown passes through three quarters of action.

Some worried Fields would struggle this evening against a vaunted Clemson defense, especially given how he’s played throughout the season. But he’s definitely putting those worries behind him as he picks apart the Tigers.

As long as Ohio State doesn’t collapse in the fourth quarter, it’ll be heading to the national championship. Fields will have an opportunity to leave college football on top.


