Jake Fromm Is Trending During The Ohio State vs. Clemson Game

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is dominating Clemson tonight, and you know what that means – Jake Fromm is trending.

Georgia once had Fields on its roster. As the story goes, Kirby Smart stuck it out with Fromm despite Fields’ tremendous talent.

Fields then transferred to Ohio State and the rest is history. It looks like he has the Buckeyes on the verge of beating Clemson and punching their ticket to the national championship to take on Alabama.

Somehow, Georgia let Fields slip away. Imagine if he was still playing for the Bulldogs – Georgia might be on the cusp of a national championship this season.

How good must Jake Fromm have been in practice??? Must’ve put on a show every week!

Sorry … still not over it. — Corey Clark (@Corey_Clark) January 2, 2021

Every time I watch Fields play I can’t help but think the comfortably average Jake Fromm. — was that a nerve? (@primediscussion) January 2, 2021

Imagine thinking Jake Fromm was better than Justin Fields. — Derek Young (@DYoungRivals) January 2, 2021

This will forever be a college football mystery. Georgia would’ve been in the national championship picture had it started Justin Fields over Jake Fromm just a few years back. Instead, the Bulldogs are on the outside looking in.

Fields now has the Buckeyes just minutes away from leading Ohio State to the national championship. He’s been phenomenal, throwing for five touchdown passes through three quarters of action.

Some worried Fields would struggle this evening against a vaunted Clemson defense, especially given how he’s played throughout the season. But he’s definitely putting those worries behind him as he picks apart the Tigers.

As long as Ohio State doesn’t collapse in the fourth quarter, it’ll be heading to the national championship. Fields will have an opportunity to leave college football on top.