Jake Fromm Announces NFL Draft Decision

One of college football’s winningest quarterbacks of the last few seasons is now NFL-bound. Georgia’s Jake Fromm is heading to the pros.

Fromm had a very interesting decision to make, and seemed like he could legitimately go either way with this pick. After serving as starting quarterback in Athens for three seasons, he is giving the NFL a shot.

His NFL Draft stock is a bit less clear than some of the other players at the position. It is definitely possible that he will be a first rounder if he tests well during the NFL Scouting Combine and there is a run on quarterbacks.

Two of Fromm’s conference rivals, LSU’s Joe Burrow and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, are expected to be the first two quarterbacks off the board this spring.

Fromm’s decision was announced with a lengthy note on Twitter moments ago:

Go Dawgs and God Bless pic.twitter.com/hz0qxJLumE — JakefromStateFromm (@FrommJake) January 8, 2020

From Fromm’s note:

“Dawg Nation, “I would like to offer my sincerest thank you to the University of Georgia for giving me the privilege of playing football between the hedges of Sanford Stadium. Thank you to Coach Smart who always believed in me and who over the last three years has helped grow that wide eyed, scared, 18 year old kid who got handed the ball in South Bend, into a better man, and secondly a better football player. Thank you to all of the coaches and teammates who have been there alongside me for every step of this journey. And to the fans, from the little boy in the 11 jersey jumping up and down in the living room, to the season ticket holder who hadn’t missed a game in years, to the one who didn’t have the money or the health to come to a single game but watched closer than anyone there, and everyone in between. Thank you, through the good times and the bad, I always felt your love and support, and I hope I mean as much to you as you do to me. “This process and decision has been unbelievably difficult, but through much prayer and counsel, I have decided that it is time for me to take on the next challenge in my life and pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. It is with both a humbled and excited heart that I announce this, and I can assure you that this decision was not based on anything other than what I strongly believe is God’s will for my life. “I have been blessed beyond measure for every day that God allowed me to be your quarterback, and I pray that this light can continue to shine through the University of Georgia. I will forever be a Dawg at heart, and I love each of you in Christ. Romans 8:28.”

Jake Fromm posted a very impressive 36-7 career record in three years at Georgia.

This season, he threw for 2,860 yards, 24 touchdowns, and five interceptions in Georgia’s run-heavy offense. For his career, he put up 8,224 passing yards, 78 touchdowns, and 18 picks. His 7.4 yards per attempt in 2019 was a drop-off from his very solid 9.0 numbers in both 2017 and 2018, though one can argue he had his worst assemblage of weapons this season.