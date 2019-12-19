Kirby Smart Addresses QB Jake Fromm’s NFL Draft Decision

Tua Tagovailoa isn’t the only top SEC quarterback whose NFL Draft decision we await. Georgia’s Jake Fromm also has a tough choice to make after three years as starter for the Dawgs.

Fromm is not as dynamic as a Tagovailoa or a Joe Burrow, but he does have the makings of a big arm, pro-style quarterback that many NFL teams still covet. It wouldn’t surprise if he was a first rounder, or taken high in the draft otherwise.

There is a case for Fromm avoiding a draft with likely first rounders like Burrow, Tagovailoa, and Oregon’s Justin Herbert. Next year, he’d be in the same field as Trevor Lawrence, but it may not be quite as deep. Time will tell.

The early signing period opened yesterday, giving coaches the chance to reflect on the state of their rosters. Smart addressed the decision that Fromm has coming up.

From Saturday Down South:

“As far as Jake, we do with Jake exactly what we do with every player on our team. We bring him in. We talk to teams. I talk to general managers. I talk to organizations. We get information. We give those kids that information,” the Georgia coach said. “This is a time when they’re able to do that, and then when we get closer to the bowl game, we put it away, and then we come back and revisit it, and we’ve done those things for Jake.”

Wednesday was big for Georgia, as the team looks toward its post-Fromm future. 17 of the 19 UGA commits signed their Letters of Intent, including quarterback Carson Beck, a four-star Jacksonville native ranked No. 8 among pro-style players in the class.

Smart is excited to get him in the building:

“Excited as can be (to have Beck). This guy has come to camps since maybe his ninth-grade year to our place. Has grown up and gotten better with each and every year. He came this summer, hung out with our guys,” Smart said on Wednesday. “Can’t say enough about Carson and his family, the competitive nature that’s inside him. He’s been a winner. He won a state championship last year at Mandarin, which has probably never been done before, I think at their school. So he led those guys to that and did a great job.”

Quarterback depth is a concern, in part because of what a stalwart Jake Fromm has been for three years. His success has been a factor in the transfers of two other five-star players: Jacob Eason to Washington and Heisman finalist Justin Fields to Ohio State.

If Fromm leaves, Georgia is in an interesting situation. Beck will be a true freshman, Dwan Mathis will be a redshirt freshman and coming off of surgery to remove a brain cyst, and Stetson Bennett, the QB2 this season, is a former walk-on, as is third stringer Nathan Priestley.

Smart acknowledged that the team could look to add at all positions, including quarterback, so we’ll see if they’re in the market for a plug-and-play starter, should Fromm make the jump.

[Saturday Down South]