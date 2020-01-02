Jake Fromm Declines To Speak About NFL Decision After Sugar Bowl

If last night’s performance in the Sugar Bowl was the final time that Jake Fromm would suit up for the Georgia Bulldogs, then it was a perfect exit. The junior quarterback led his team to a big win over the Baylor Bears.

Fromm has been efficient for the past three years at Georgia. This season he finished with 2,860 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Most scouts believe that Fromm will be either a first or second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft – if he chooses to leave college.

When asked about potentially entering the draft, Fromm said “We’ll talk about that later.”

It would’ve been shocking if Fromm actually revealed his decision right after the Sugar Bowl. He respects the program too much to overshadow the win with his draft decision.

All that being said, it’ll be very interesting to see what Fromm decides to do.

Jake Fromm said he’ll “talk about the NFL later.” @SugarBowlNola — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) January 2, 2020

Now that Georgia’s season is officially over, the fans in Athens will anxiously wait to see if Fromm stays for his senior year or enters his name in the NFL Draft.

Fromm is regarded as a smart quarterback and strong leader. The one area that can be considered his greatest flaw is that he can’t throw the ball well downfield.