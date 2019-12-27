Kirby Smart Provides Update on James Cook’s Status For Sugar Bowl

The Georgia Bulldogs will be without a few key players for the Sugar Bowl, but Kirby Smart will have running back James Cook available on New Year’s Day.

Cook was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after the SEC Championship. Roughly two weeks ago, he was arrested for driving without a valid license and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area.

What made this situation even worse for the Bulldogs was the timing of the arrest. With the Sugar Bowl on the horizon, the last thing the coaching staff needed was a distraction.

Fortunately for Georgia, it won’t have to worry about not having Cook in the final game of the season.

Smart told reporters today that Cook passed a drug test that will allow him to play in the Sugar Bowl.

This is vital news for Georgia since running back Brian Herrien’s status for next Wednesday is unknown.

James Cook finished this season with 176 rushing yards and 132 receiving yards. His role isn’t too large because the backfield is led by D’Andre Swift, but he has shown that he can be a playmaker on offense.

It’ll be interesting to see how many snaps Smart gives Cook in the Sugar Bowl.

Georgia and Baylor will kick off at 8:45 p.m. ET from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

