On Thursday night, the No. 10 overall recruit in the country announced he’s down to just two programs in his recruitment.

In February, James Williams, a five-star athlete recruit, announced Alabama, Clemson and Georgia were among his final three. Tonight, he eliminated Dabo Swinney and the Tigers and Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide from the list.

Williams also added the Miami Hurricanes, who did not initially make his list of top programs. That gives him a final two of Georgia and Miami.

In March 2018, Williams committed to the Miami Hurricanes. Just over a year later, backed off of that commitment. However, it looks like the Hurricanes are back in the mix.

BREAKING: 5 ⭐️ ATH James Williams has just Released his Final 2️⃣ Schools!#Miami and #Georgia make the cut out of his 28 Offers. 👀Where Should He Go?👀 👇🏽Let Me Know!👇🏽 ℹ️: Williams is a 6’5 218 ATH from Opa Locka, FL and attends Western High School. pic.twitter.com/fM8HrET4IG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 19, 2020

Despite the recent run from Miami, Georgia remains the heavy favorite to land the No. 10 overall recruit in the 2021 class.

According to 247Sports’ panel of experts, the Bulldogs are the overwhelming favorite to land Williams. All nine of the Crystal Ball predictions from 247Sports are for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

Williams is the No. 1 athlete recruit in the country and the No. 1 player from the state of Florida.

Barton Simmons, a recruit analyst for 247Sports, likened Williams to a young Isaiah Simmons. The former Clemson linebacker lit up college football last season en route to becoming a top-10 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Either Georgia or Miami will be getting an elite player when he announces his commitment.