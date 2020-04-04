Georgia Fans Will Love Jamie Newman’s Latest Social Media Post

Even though Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman isn’t able to practice with his new teammates just yet, the talented transfer from Wake Forest is apparently using his time off to work on his accuracy.

Due to health concerns around the globe, the sports world is temporarily on hold. Nonetheless, that won’t stop athletes from donating to those in need or entertaining their fans on social media.

On Saturday, Newman posted a video on Twitter of him showcasing his skills with a trick shot. Not only did he show that his touch on deep passes is perfect, he gave a preview of his footwork by climbing up in the nonexistent pocket.

Newman finished off his video with a subtle dance. As you’d expect, Georgia fans everywhere are satisfied with their quarterback’s social media post.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, there’s no indication as to when they’ll be on the field again.

This time off isn’t ideal for Jamie Newman in terms of building chemistry with his new teammates. That being said, the dual-threat quarterback will be one of many players in the SEC worth watching next season.

Barton Simmons of 247Sports went as far as to call Newman the next Joe Burrow, meaning he’ll make the jump from good to great in one season.

It might be a few months until Georgia fans can watch Newman shine on Saturdays. Until then, they can sit back and enjoy his trick shots.