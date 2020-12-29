JT Daniels Addresses His Decision On The 2021 Season

It took a few months for JT Daniels to finally get his chance as the starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs, but the former five-star recruit has been as good as advertised.

In just three starts this season, Daniels has 839 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and only one interception. Georgia’s offense as a whole has averaged 41.6 points per game with Daniels under center.

There’s still one game left on the schedule for the Bulldogs this season, but Daniels is already being asked about his future with the program.

Daniels can either return for another season in Athens, or declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. One thing is certain: Daniels hasn’t made up his mind just yet.

During his press conference this week, Daniels told reporters that he’s taking a week-to-week approach with his future. For now, that means his focus is on Cincinnati.

“Yeah, it’s not something I’ve honestly given too much thought to. This year is going by fast,” Daniels said, via Saturday Down South. “I’m focused week-to-week. South Carolina, I was focused on South Carolina. Missouri, I was focused on Missouri. Vandy, I was focused on Vandy until that was no more. Since then I haven’t gone home since I’ve been in Georgia. I was here through Christmas, here through Thanksgiving. I’ve been here getting ready for the bowl since that Vandy week was over. I really haven’t given too much thought to anything. This week is Cincinnati. Once the off-season comes, I’ll be thinking about the off-season.”

Another year with the Bulldogs would probably serve Daniels best, but no one can fault him if he chooses to go to the NFL.

Georgia could make a statement on Friday by handing Cincinnati its first loss this season. Likewise, Daniels can prove to NFL scouts that he has what it takes to be a professional quarterback.

Kickoff for the Cincinnati-Georgia game is at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.