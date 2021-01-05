Breaking: JT Daniels Announces Decision On 2021

JT Daniels only appeared in four games for the Georgia Bulldogs this season, but the former five-star quarterback played well enough to create some serious NFL buzz. With the college football season just about finished, he just announced his decision for 2021.

Daniels did his best to avoid any talk about the NFL Draft prior to Georgia’s showdown with Cincinnati in the Chick-Fil-A Bowl, saying “Once the offseason comes, I’ll be thinking about the offseason.

Now that the offseason is finally here, Daniels has revealed his future plans. It turns out that he will be back under center for the Bulldogs next fall.

“Found my new home, now we got unfinished business,” Daniels wrote on Twitter. “Go Dawgs 2021.”

Found my new home, now we got unfinished business Go Dawgs 2021 pic.twitter.com/UgAMJb5ToL — JT Daniels (@jtdaniels06) January 5, 2021

This is great news for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, as they’ll have a quarterback they can trust going into next season.

Daniels looked sharp in limited action, completing 67.2 percent of his passes for 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns, and only two interceptions.

If Daniels can put together a strong season as the full-time starter for the Bulldogs, his draft stock will certainly improve for 2022. For now though, the goal is to lead the program to its first national title since 1980.

Georgia should be one of the top ranked teams in the country next season, especially since Daniels will be back.