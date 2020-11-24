JT Daniels’ Father Weighs In On Kirby Smart’s Decision

Georgia football appears to have finally found a quarterback, and it only took Kirby Smart five-plus years.

The quarterback position has been a sore spot for the Bulldogs, and especially Smart, these past few years. It’s probably the biggest reason Georgia football hasn’t won a national championship in over 40 years. But it appears the Dawgs finally have a star under center.

JT Daniels, a USC transfer, was brilliant in his SEC debut last Saturday. He completed 73.7 percent of his throws for 401 yards and four touchdowns in Georgia’s 31-24 victory over Mississippi State.

Daniels’ performance was an encouraging development for the program. But some are questioning what took Smart so long to start Daniels over Stetson Bennett and D’Wan Mathis. Daniels’ father, Steve, wasn’t bothered by how Georgia handled its quarterback situation, though.

“As parents, Ali and I feel blessed to be at a place like Georgia with a coach like Kirby, who put our son’s health first and foremost,” Steve told Mike Griffith of Dawg Nation. “Kirby didn’t rush him or put him out there too soon, and that’s why you come to a place like this, for this kind of support.”

This offers good perspective into why it took Kirby Smart so long to start JT Daniels.

The USC transfer clearly wasn’t 100 percent until last week when he finally earned the start for the Bulldogs.

Daniels looks to have another big performance this weekend when Georgia football plays South Carolina.