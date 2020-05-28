USC 5-Star QB Transfer JT Daniels Linked To SEC Program

USC five-star quarterback J.T. Daniels is being linked to a major SEC program as he inches closer to a potential decision.

Daniels, the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2018 class, put his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal earlier this offseason. The Trojans quarterback appears to have lost his starting job to Kedon Slovis, who threw for 3,502 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2019.

USC head coach Clay Helton has said that the door is still open for Daniels to return, but it looks like he might be heading East.

Multiple reports have indicated that the Georgia Bulldogs are emerging as a potential landing spot for Daniels, who could announce his decision soon.

Daniels has been linked to a couple of different major programs, but with the pandemic preventing him from taking some visits, it’s unclear what he’s truly thinking.

The Georgia Bulldogs appear to be gaining steam, though.

Helton said earlier this week that it’s still possible Daniels will return to USC.

“JT and I talk every week and [I’m] working with his family as he works through the process,” Helton told Rich Eisen. “JT is such a great kid, and a great player, and came to us in the spring and said, ‘Coach, I’d like to evaluate all my options for 2020. USC is one of those options.’ That door is being left open for him.”

Daniels threw for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2018. He played in one game in 2019 before suffering a season-ending knee injury.