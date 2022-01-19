JT Daniels Has Officially Entered The Transfer Portal

Reports earlier this week indicated that Georgia quarterback JT Daniels was planning to enter the transfer portal after the Bulldogs won the national championship last Monday.

On Wednesday, Daniels made his intentions to leave Athens official.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Daniels entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. The move will likely bring the quarterback’s time at Georgia to an end after just two seasons.

Daniels started a total of seven games during his time with the Bulldogs. He’ll now enter the transfer portal for a second time and look for a new home in college football once again.

#Georgia QB J.T. Daniels is in the transfer portal. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 19, 2022

Daniels ends his time at Georgia having thrown for 1,953 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions over two seasons.

Daniels began the 2021 campaign as the Bulldogs starting quarterback. However, after sustaining an injury early on in the year, he was replaced by former walk-on Stetson Bennett and was never able to lay claim to the top job again.

Bennett went on to lead Georgia to a national championship victory over Alabama, getting redemption over a Crimson Tide team that beat the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game earlier in the year.

Daniels arrived in Athens in 2020 after two seasons at USC. After showing promise during his freshman year with the Trojans, he suffered a torn ACL in the 2019 season opener, sidelining him for the rest of his sophomore campaign.

Injuries have been an obstacle time and time again for Daniels during his four years in college football. Now heading into his senior season, the former five-star recruit will hope to find a new program for a second time in his career.