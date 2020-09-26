Georgia football’s season opener against Arkansas is going about as poorly as you could ever imagine. Midway through the second quarter, the Bulldogs trail the Razorbacks, whose last SEC win came in 2017, 7-2. If you check Twitter and see JT Daniels trending, it is because of what has happened with the quarterback position, without him available.

Entering the year, the quarterback position looked like one stacked with talent. Jamie Newman was expected to start after graduate transferring from Wake Forest, while former Daniels, a former five-star, came over from USC months later. D’Wan Mathis, a former four-star recruit, was also seen as a potential option.

Newman opted out ahead of the season. Daniels, recovering from a torn ACL from last season, did not get medically cleared in time for today’s game. He’s been practicing, and is suited up, but cannot play. Mathis started today’s game, and it has not gone well at all.

Mathis was just 6-of-14 for 37 yards, with an interception, before being pulled. Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on at Georgia, is now in the game. He’s 4-for-7 for 33 yards so far, an improvement, but still a far cry from what Georgia football expected to get from the QB position with Newman or JT Daniels. The latter is now trending, as Dawg fans are frustrated with the offense.

D'Wan Mathis looks about as good as I thought he would. JT Daniels cleared by Sunday IMO — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 26, 2020

Google search metrics from the state of Georgia for "jt daniels medical clearance" must be astronomical pic.twitter.com/H0mid7uahh — Bangkok Buck (@tokyotrojan) September 26, 2020

Can Georgia clear JT Daniels at halftime? — Brady McCollough (@BradyMcCollough) September 26, 2020

Georgia football also has Carson Beck waiting in the wings. The former four-star true freshman was the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

With Bennett playing after Mathis, it is unclear if UGA will give him a shot tonight. If they can’t find some points with either of these first two quarterbacks though, you may start to see his name pop up as well.

As of this writing, Arkansas—now coached by former Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman—has outgained Georgia 123 yards to 118. If you like ugly SEC football, this is the game for you so far.