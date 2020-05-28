‘Crystal Ball’ Pick Made For 5-Star QB Transfer JT Daniels

Some momentum is starting to build in the recruitment of USC transfer quarterback JT Daniels. The former five-star recruit has unsurprisingly garnered the attention of some elite programs.

Daniels was the No. 16 overall recruit in the 2018 recruiting class. Among quarterbacks, only Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Georgia-turned-Ohio State star Justin Fields ranked higher.

After playing in 11 games as a true freshman in 2018, Daniels won the starting job for the Trojans in camp. Just one game into the season, he suffered a torn ACL to knock him out for the season.

With Kedon Slovis’ success last year, Daniels elected to leave the program, in hopes of finding a starting job elsewhere. Today, some reports emerged that Georgia could be a landing spot. That is gaining steam, now that 247’s Georgia analyst Kipp Adams put in a prediction that the Bulldogs will land him.

USC transfer QB J.T. Daniels, a former 5-star recruit, trending toward Georgia: https://t.co/TngQMQEruM pic.twitter.com/u4keZhiSWQ — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 28, 2020

The quarterback situation at Georgia has been a tumultuous one for a few years now. Jake Fromm’s early success led former five-star Jacob Eason to head to Washington, and a year later, helped lead Justin Fields to leave for Ohio State. Fromm left with a year of eligibility remaining, and was taken in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

After Fields’ transfer up to Ohio State, the team flipped former Buckeyes commit D’Wan Mathis. Stetson Bennett left to try and get scholarship opportunities, and came back. Most recently, Georgia added Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman as the presumptive 2020 starting quarterback, with 2021 five-star Brock Vandagriff committing in January as a potential successor. The Daniels news could have an impact on that decision.

Daniels will likely have to sit out a year, wherever he transfers. That could work out well for Georgia in 2020, with Newman on campus for a year. Of course, there’s a chance that Daniels would also be one-and-done if he lives up to expectations wherever he lands next.

Quarterback talent hasn’t been an issue for the Bulldogs, though plenty could argue that choosing the right five-star player to hitch the team’s wagon to has. If JT Daniels does make the jump to UGA, it will present a fascinating situation once again.

[247Sports]