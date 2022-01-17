The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Georgia Transfer News

Two Georgia football helmets sitting on a field.CLEMSON, SC - AUGUST 31: Two Georgia Bulldogs helmets sit on the field prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2013 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

It’s been a week since the Georgia Bulldogs finally knocked off rival Alabama to win the national championship. But the way they did so could cause them to lose a valued player via the transfer portal.

On Monday, Mike Griffith of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that backup quarterback J.T. Daniels is entering the transfer portal. Daniels appeared in just five games for the Bulldogs in 2021, losing the starting job to Stetson Bennett.

Bennett went on to have a historic season for the Bulldogs while Daniels rode the bench for the final month of the season. With a starting job not guaranteed for next year, it’s no big shock that Daniels wants to leave.

Georgia fans appear convinced that this means Stetson Bennett will return for another year. But they’re also having a little fun at J.T. Daniels’ expense:

As a freshman at USC, J.T. Daniels seemed primed to be the next big college football star. He had 2,672 passing yards and 14 touchdowns in a tough situation with the Trojans.

But after missing most of the 2019 season to an injury, Daniels transferred to Georgia. He started several games for the Bulldogs late in the season and led them to a bowl win over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Unfortunately, his efforts to become a star at Georgia were once again thwarted in 2021.

Daniels has just one more shot at college football glory. He’d better make his next college choice count.

