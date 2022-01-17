College Football World Reacts To Georgia Transfer News

It’s been a week since the Georgia Bulldogs finally knocked off rival Alabama to win the national championship. But the way they did so could cause them to lose a valued player via the transfer portal.

On Monday, Mike Griffith of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that backup quarterback J.T. Daniels is entering the transfer portal. Daniels appeared in just five games for the Bulldogs in 2021, losing the starting job to Stetson Bennett.

Bennett went on to have a historic season for the Bulldogs while Daniels rode the bench for the final month of the season. With a starting job not guaranteed for next year, it’s no big shock that Daniels wants to leave.

Georgia fans appear convinced that this means Stetson Bennett will return for another year. But they’re also having a little fun at J.T. Daniels’ expense:

Guess The Mailman is coming back. Good luck outchea JT, Preciate ya time here! https://t.co/uqqYo0pGuI — Black Thignamite #BLM ✊🏾✊🏾 (@Joejavon25) January 17, 2022

Not being able to beat out the midget mailman gotta be a real blow to your ego (and Heisman odds) https://t.co/S4TeHR0Z8n — T (@tdgator9) January 17, 2022

Oh what could’ve been… this tells me Stetson is the starter next year though https://t.co/STqtsMcedk — Nick Mason (@NickNirvana) January 17, 2022

Wish him well. Just an all around weird situation https://t.co/UXbBnKQQJG — UGA NATIONAL CHAMPIONS (@IOnlySayFacts) January 17, 2022

As a freshman at USC, J.T. Daniels seemed primed to be the next big college football star. He had 2,672 passing yards and 14 touchdowns in a tough situation with the Trojans.

But after missing most of the 2019 season to an injury, Daniels transferred to Georgia. He started several games for the Bulldogs late in the season and led them to a bowl win over the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Unfortunately, his efforts to become a star at Georgia were once again thwarted in 2021.

Daniels has just one more shot at college football glory. He’d better make his next college choice count.