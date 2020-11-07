The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Comment About Georgia’s QB Position Today

Justin Fields throws a pass for Georgia.ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 15: Justin Fields #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs passes against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on September 15, 2018 at Sanford Stadiuym in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

As Georgia limped along on offense in the first three quarters against Florida, fans started to remember what could have been when Justin Fields was the on the roster in Athens.

The star Ohio State quarterback transferred away from Georgia in 2019 after Kirby Smart named Jake Fromm the team’s starter.

Throughout the game against the Gators, both of the Bulldogs quarterbacks struggled, prompting disappointed fans to share their thoughts on Twitter.

Take a look:

Stetson Bennett IV started once again for Georgia on Saturday against Florida. He started 5-for-16 and seemed unable to complete even the easiest throws. After an ugly interception in the third quarter, Smart benched him for D’wan Mathis.

Mathis opened the season as the team’s lead quarterback but quickly lost the job. He provided the Bulldogs with a small spark on Saturday, but fans still yearned to have Fields back in Athens.

The Ohio State junior looks as strong as ever in his first two games in 2020. Going into Saturday’s game against Rutgers, Fields is 48-of-55 for 594 yards and six touchdowns. He’s sure to put up monster numbers against a porous Scarlett Knights’ defense this weekend as well.

If he continues this pace, he very well might win the Heisman Trophy in 2020.

Unfortunately, Bulldogs fans will just have to sit and wonder what could’ve been.

Florida vs. Georgia is currently on CBS.


