As Georgia limped along on offense in the first three quarters against Florida, fans started to remember what could have been when Justin Fields was the on the roster in Athens.

The star Ohio State quarterback transferred away from Georgia in 2019 after Kirby Smart named Jake Fromm the team’s starter.

Throughout the game against the Gators, both of the Bulldogs quarterbacks struggled, prompting disappointed fans to share their thoughts on Twitter.

Take a look:

Did y'all know Justin Fields once even played football at Georgia? Did you know Kirby picked Jake Fromm over Fields? Did you know this will go on Kirby’s coaching headstone? — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 7, 2020

Do you think Kirby Smart tries to avoid seeing a single highlight of Justin Fields? I know we're beating a dead horse now, but I just can't get it. Unbelievable. Georgia's QB is a former walk-on named Stetson Bennett III. — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) November 7, 2020

I wonder if Justin Fields would have started for Georgia this year. — Kevin Harrish (@Kevinish) November 7, 2020

Georgia is starting to feel like LSU felt for years. Talent everywhere except the qb position — Booger (@ESPNBooger) November 7, 2020

Stetson Bennett IV started once again for Georgia on Saturday against Florida. He started 5-for-16 and seemed unable to complete even the easiest throws. After an ugly interception in the third quarter, Smart benched him for D’wan Mathis.

Mathis opened the season as the team’s lead quarterback but quickly lost the job. He provided the Bulldogs with a small spark on Saturday, but fans still yearned to have Fields back in Athens.

The Ohio State junior looks as strong as ever in his first two games in 2020. Going into Saturday’s game against Rutgers, Fields is 48-of-55 for 594 yards and six touchdowns. He’s sure to put up monster numbers against a porous Scarlett Knights’ defense this weekend as well.

If he continues this pace, he very well might win the Heisman Trophy in 2020.

Unfortunately, Bulldogs fans will just have to sit and wonder what could’ve been.

Florida vs. Georgia is currently on CBS.