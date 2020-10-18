Justin Fields Is Trending During The Alabama-Georgia Game

As long as Justin Fields is a college football player, and Georgia football has a moment where it looks like it could certainly use his prodigious talent under center, college football fans are going to bring up his transfer. That is the case tonight, as Stetson Bennett IV really struggled against a talented Alabama defense.

Bennett, a former walk-on at Georgia, looked pretty sharp in the first half against the Crimson Tide. He’s been a steadying force for the Dawgs this year, after taking over for D’Wan Mathis in the season opener against Arkansas.

In the second half, Bennett is just 7-for-15 for 92 yards and two rough interceptions. Alabama went from down 24-20 at the half to a 41-24 win, shutting Bennett and the UGA offense out in the second half.

Time will tell if Bennett will lead the offense going forward. USC transfer JT Daniels, a former five-star player, is waiting in the wings. Of course, this could have all been avoided, if Kirby Smart had played Fields more as a true freshman.

Let’s see what’s trending on Twitter … … oh pic.twitter.com/JwhPxXoXck — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) October 18, 2020

Two years ago, Fields was the No. 2 player in the country behind Trevor Lawrence. He got some run as a true freshman at Georgia, but ultimately Smart kept Jake Fromm as the starter.

It was hard to bench a player that won so many games as Georgia quarterback, but in retrospect, it was pretty clear that Fields was the more talented player.

Last year, Justin Fields was a Heisman finalist. He will begin his season next weekend for Ohio State, and is a potential first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. To have a talent like that, at the sport’s most important position, transfer away is really brutal.