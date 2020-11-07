Georgia relies on its stout defense to carry it to victories, especially in the SEC. But the Bulldogs won’t be able to make that same impact when they take on the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Georgia will reportedly be without star defensive lineman Jordan Davis today, per college football reporter Bruce Feldman. He’s dealing with an elbow/arm injury.

“I’m hearing that #UGA will not have its outstanding DT Jordan Davis (elbow/arm injury) today against UF,” Feldman wrote on Twitter.

There was already a slim chance Davis would suit up this afternoon. He was injured last week when Georgia played Kentucky. It would’ve taken a miracle for Davis to recover in time for this weekend’s game.

I’m hearing that #UGA will not have its outstanding DT Jordan Davis (elbow/arm injury) today against UF. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 7, 2020

Others will have to step up in Jordan Davis’ place this afternoon, especially against one of the SEC’s best offenses. The Bulldogs can’t afford to get into a shootout with the Gators.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett is on a short leash following his performance last week. Bennett threw two costly interceptions against the Kentucky defense. Fortunately, it didn’t cost his team the win, thanks to Georgia’s defense which held the Wildcats to just a field goal.

No matter how good Georgia’s defense is, it won’t be able to hold the Gators’ high-powered attack to just three points.

The Florida Gators are in Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs at 3:30 p.m. ET this afternoon. It appears Georgia will be without one of their defensive stars.