The countdown to college football’s 2021 season is on. Luckily, we won’t have to wait long to see two juggernauts square off later this year.

The Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs will square off at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 4. It’s one of the best non-conference match-ups in years.

Both the Tigers and Bulldogs will be top-five teams. Clemson lost stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne to the NFL, but rising star D.J. Uiagalelei is already being considered a potential Heisman candidate. Georgia, meanwhile, returns JT Daniels. The former USC QB had a strong finish to the 2020 campaign.

We finally have the details as to when Clemson-Georgia will be played. The two college football juggernauts are getting the primetime 7:30 p.m. ET broadcast on ABC on Sept. 4.

We've got our fair share of good memories from night games in Charlotte. We'll attempt to make some more on Sept. 4, as ESPN announced today that our season opener against Georgia will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.https://t.co/FI04Gsp5k9#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/JRXflTlj6E — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 18, 2021

With Clemson-Georgia getting the primetime recognition, it’s expected that Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis will be on the call. ESPN’s College GameDay should also be in attendance.

There’s plenty at stake when the Tigers and Bulldogs square off. Georgia is widely considered a tier below programs like Clemson. But the Bulldogs will be the more experienced team when they take on Clemson. There’s no doubt JT Daniels and company are looking to make a statement.

It’s tough to bet against Dabo Swinney in these moments, though. It also helps that he already has a proven quarterback in DJ Uiagalelei.

We’ll find out on Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET whether Georgia or Clemson is a true contender. The game will be broadcast on ABC.