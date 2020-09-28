Kirby Smart Announces Major Update On QB JT Daniels

When Georgia trailed in the first half against Arkansas this past weekend, Bulldogs fans were eager to know when transfer QB JT Daniels would be available to come in and save their season.

On Monday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart addressed the situation with the third QB on his roster. He revealed that Daniels “will be cleared” for this week’s game against Auburn.

As for whether Daniels will actually see the field, he was much more reluctant to make any commitments. Smart said he wasn’t sure how Daniels’ availability will affect “the equation” under center yet.

He announced that Daniels will compete for the starting job along with the other QBs on the roster. D’Wan Mathis and Stetson Bennett both saw action against the Razorbacks over the weekend, with Bennett getting more time amid Mathis’ first-half struggles.

JT Daniels "will be cleared" to play this week vs. Auburn, per Kirby Smart. But he adds that he's not sure how much that will change the equation. Daniels will compete along with the other QBs. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) September 28, 2020

The Bulldogs initially planned to go into the 2020 season with Jamie Newman as their starter. But Newman announced just before the season that he would be opting out.

With an open spot available, JT Daniels decided to make his transfer destination known. He brings with him a 60.7-percent completion rate, 2,887 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 12 games for USC.

Georgia will need to settle the QB position quickly though. Over the next four weeks they play at Auburn, home vs. Tennessee, at Alabama and at Kentucky. That’s an absolute gauntlet for any team.

Meanwhile, arch-rival Florida currently has a Heisman contender in Kyle Trask leading them. That may play a factor when they play on November 7.

Will JT Daniels be the Georgia starter at any point this season?