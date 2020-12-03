Kirby Smart Comments On Sarah Fuller Before Saturday’s Game

On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores in what should be a one-sided affair.

Georgia enters as the heavy favorite as the Commodores continue in search of their first win on the season. Earlier this week, Vanderbilt fired head coach Derek Mason, creating an extra story line headed into the game.

Perhaps the most notable story involving the Vanderbilt football program, however, resides with the Commodores special teams unit. Vanderbilt called on Sarah Fuller to fulfill the team’s kicking duties.

Fuller, a goalie for the Vanderbilt women’s soccer team, became the first woman to compete in a Power 5 college football game.

Heading into Saturday’s game, Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked if he plans to speak to his team about avoiding contact with Fuller.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“Probably not. I’ve never had to have that conversation before. I’m not going to change and have that conversation now,” Smart said. “We don’t account for the kicker in our returns. I don’t think anybody in the country accounts for the kicker. You assume that if you get to the kicker, you did a pretty good job in the return game. We don’t plan on having a conversation about it. She plays a very physical sport to be honest with you. I’ve seen some pretty brutal collisions without a helmet and without gear on. I’m sure she can take care of herself when it comes to that. That’s not something we’ve really concerned with because we don’t assign anybody to the kicker.”

Fuller became the first woman to ever play in a Power 5 football game last weekend vs. Missouri when she kicked off in the second half.

It’s clear Smart isn’t worried about her safety – just as he wouldn’t be any other player’s except for his own.