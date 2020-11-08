Kirby Smart Facing Major Criticism After Today’s Loss

Kirby Smart and Georgia football hit another roadblock on Saturday. The Bulldogs were thoroughly outmatched against SEC East rival Florida and fell to the Gators 44-28.

Georgia’s quarterback situation looked bleaker than ever after Smart benched starter Stetson Bennett IV. The former walk-on went 5-for-16 before getting pulled in the 2nd half for back-up D’Wan Mathis.

On the other hand, Florida’s Kyle Trask made another strong impression on viewers, throwing for 474 yards and four touchdowns. Steadily, the senior quarterback climbs up Heisman Trophy rankings.

But for Georgia, the loss spells trouble in Athens. The Bulldogs are now off to a 4-2 start and fans have not been happy with Smart’s decision-making, particularly when it comes to the quarterback position.

Here’s a look at what the critics had to say:

Kirby Smart will get the Brock Vandagriff era to bring one home. Regardless, not letting Fields overtake Fromm when he was a far superior QB & losing him will haunt him forever. — SportsTalkATL.com (@SportsTalkATL) November 7, 2020

Kirby Smart, this is getting old. Make the change at QB. https://t.co/LO44SqOpvS — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) November 7, 2020

Georgia fans this is the result of Kirby Smart making the worst decision a coach could make by choosing Jake Fromm over Justin Fields. pic.twitter.com/udFU4M51Bf — jbook™ (@jbook37) November 8, 2020

Kirby smart with quarterbacks pic.twitter.com/5fC3ZRNUrL — cap’n stabbin (@average_tanking) November 7, 2020

Kirby Smart asked why Mathis when in as opposed to JT Daniels. "D'wan is our second quarterback." — 960 The Ref (@960theref) November 8, 2020

Updated Kirby Smart-Mark Richt comparison: Richt after 62 games: 50-12 Smart after 62 games: 48-14 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 8, 2020

Of course, most of the criticism circled back to Smart’s handing of former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields. The current Ohio State star transferred away from Athens after Smart named Jake Fromm as the team’s starter in 2019. Fields continues to shine in Columbus, leading the Buckeyes to a confident 2-0 start behind his seven total touchdowns.

Georgia fans continued to hurl criticism at Smart for not putting in former USC quarterback JT Daniels. Although the game seemed over when Bennett exited, fans wanted to know why the talented transfer wasn’t given a shot under center.

Unfortunately for most Bulldogs fans, Smart won’t give them the answers they want. Now with two losses, any hope of making the College Football Playoff is essentially erased after Saturday’s loss. Since Smart arrived in Athens, the Bulldogs have only made the coveted postseason tournament once.

Georgia will look to right the ship next Saturday at Missouri.