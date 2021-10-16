Kirby Smart Has Honest Admission On Georgia’s Ranking

For the first time this season, Georgia is the No. 1 ranked team in the country. However, head coach Kirby Smart doesn’t believe the team’s ranking is that big of a deal.

During an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show this Friday, Smart was asked if Georgia’s ranking matters. His answer will certainly make fans in Athens smile.

“Not really. I mean, it doesn’t,” Smart told Finebaum. “I think you worry more about the way it affects your players and the team and social media and those things but, it matters that you get in those playoffs. That’s the key, is being in the top four. It doesn’t matter what you’re ranked now or later. It matters at the end.”

Clearly, Smart is focused on winning a national championship.

The main reason Georgia has been so dominant this season is because of its defense. Smart’s defense has allowed just 33 points through its first six games.

Georgia’s offense has also been impressive, as redshirt senior Stetson Bennett is leading the charge in JT Daniels’ absence. Last weekend, he completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns against Auburn.

The Bulldogs will try to keep their perfect season alive this Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Kickoff for the Georgia-Kentucky game is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.