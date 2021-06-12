Kirby Smart Has Honest Reaction To College Football Playoff Expansion

It took just seven years for college football fans – and most programs – to grow tired of the four-team College Football Playoff. As the playoff management committee tries to fast-track a 12-team format, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has a feeling the sport is on the brink of its “greatest change” ever.

Smart spoke to ESPN’s Marty & McGee on Saturday to discuss the potential changes coming to the College Football Playoff. It sounds like the Georgia head coach is in support of the new 12-team postseason.

“Most changes have been relatively small,” Smart said, via ESPN.com. “With the potential of what’s been proposed … [it’s] probably the greatest change there has been in terms of major college football.”

If the new 12-team College Football Playoff is implemented, Smart believes it’ll put an even greater emphasis on strength of schedule. Georgia is already ahead of the pack. The Bulldogs have future non-conference contests against Clemson in 2021, Oregon in 2022, Oklahoma in 2023 and Clemson again in 2024. Georgia shouldn’t have much to worry about in regards to strength of schedule in coming years.

“I think a lot of this is going to boil down to strength of schedule,” Smart continued. “For a long time now we have been trying to build up our future strength of schedule, because it’s not the losses that are going to kill you; it’s not playing the best teams. We’ve tried to go out and schedule major Power 5s across our scheduling system all the way out with the hopes that this would give us the opportunity to go play some really good teams. And losses won’t kill you when you start talking about top 12. You’ve got to have a powerful schedule and go play good teams.”

Kirby Smart’s message is one all college football programs should adhere to. A marquee non-conference win will almost always overshadow an inexcusable regular-season loss.

The programs that have stronger schedules will almost always have a leg-up on those that don’t. That’ll become even more critical if the 12-team playoff is implemented.

Smart and the Bulldogs appear to be ahead of the pack here. We’ll find out in coming years if Georgia’s non-conference strategy pays off.