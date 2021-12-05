Kirby Smart Has Surprising Admission Before Orange Bowl

If Georgia head coach Kirby Smart wants to get back to the national title game he has to go through Michigan in the Orange Bowl first. But it’s going to be no easy task with Aidan Hutchinson leading the Wolverines’ pass rush. And Smart knows it.

On a recent conference call for the Orange Bowl, Smart was asked to give his impressions of Hutchinson. He said that he admires Hutchinson’s play style and revealed that his nine-year-old son is a fan of him too.

“It’s funny – last night when I got home and just turned the game on, was watching it, I’ve got a nine-year-old son that loves college football. He watches everything YouTube and started talking about Michigan’s players, and that’s the first guy he started telling me about. And I’m like, ‘How’s my nine-year-old son know about Aidan Hutchinson?’ and he knew everything about him and was giving me all these stats. I was pretty amazed, because I just started to fill myself in with Michigan last night, and he was talking about Aidan.”

Hutchinson has rapidly become a fan favorite in college football. He’s an incredible pass rusher with 13.0 sacks this season – second in the nation and the most in the Big Ten.

Asked Kirby Smart his impressions of Aidan Hutchinson. Turns out his young son filled him in last night (from Orange Bowl conference call): pic.twitter.com/rrg9PMbIsB — angelique (@chengelis) December 5, 2021

Michigan have the No. 5 scoring defense in the nation right now. As good as Georgia’s offense is, scoring points will hinge on keeping quarterback Cade McNamara out of Hutchinson’s clutches.

After the way they played against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, that may be a concern.

Can the Georgia Bulldogs keep Aidan Hutchinson in check in the Orange Bowl?