Kirby Smart Issues Key SEC Championship Injury Update

Top-ranked Georgia will take on Alabama in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, and head coach Kirby Smart could have a few players back from injury for the contest.

On Thursday, Smart told reporters he is “hopeful” that starting left tackle Jamaree Salyerm wide receiver Kearis Jackson, running back Kendall Milton and safety Christopher Smith will be able to play against the Crimson Tide.

“They’ve been able to participate in parts of practice and feel good about them,” Smart said. “But again it’ll boil down to game-time decision, how they are in warmups and how they look.”

Salyer, a second-team AP Preseason All-American, has missed the last four games due to a foot injury, while Milton (49 carries, 243 yards, one touchdown) has missed six games with a knee issue.

Jackson (13 receptions, 174 yards and one score) was injured in last weekend’s win over Georgia Tech. Smith has missed the last two games and has 22 tackles and two interceptions on the season.

After finishing the regular season 12-0, Georgia will aim for its first SEC title since 2017 this weekend. The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will kick off at 4 p.m. ET from Atlanta.

CBS will broadcast the game.