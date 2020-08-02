Kirby Smart Issues Statement On Death Of Former Assistant D.J. Looney

The college football world was rocked earlier today by the tragic and untimely passing of Louisiana football assistant coach D.J. Looney.

Looney, who was heading into his third year as an assistant offensive line coach with the Ragin’ Cajuns, died after suffering a heart attack during a team workout. He was only 31 years old.

A Mississippi State alum, Looney also spent time in the SEC as an offensive graduate assistant at Georgia in 2016. After news of his death began circulating, many current and former Georgia players began paying tribute to Looney on Twitter.

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart released a statement Saturday evening regarding Looney’s passing.

“The sudden loss of D.J. Looney was tragic for his family and friends but also for the coaching community,” Smart said. “During his time at Georgia, he demonstrated the tools that would provide an outstanding career in the profession. I know I speak for all the Georgia Bulldogs in expressing our sincerest sympathy to his family.”

Kirby Smart on the tragic death of DJ Looney: pic.twitter.com/f5B45OKz6D — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) August 1, 2020

Judging by the reaction of those who played for him and coached with him, D.J. Looney was a tremendous coach and human being. Thirty-one is much too young.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family, friends and the Louisiana program.

[ 247Sports ]