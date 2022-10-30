Kirby Smart Names 'Underrated' Aspect Of Tennessee's Team

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs leads his team onto the field before their game against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Tennessee's offense has been the driving point of its undefeated season so far. The Vols are averaging 49.4 points per game, best in the nation.

But while quarterback Hendon Hooker (2,338 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, only one interception) and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (45 catches, 907 yards and 14 touchdowns) get most of the deserved hype, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is also worried about the Vols' rushing attack.

After yesterday's win over Florida, Smart was asked about the Tennessee offense, which he called "the perfect storm."

“It is a concern, they run the ball really well guys,” Smart said. “I know you don’t believe me, but they run the ball really well, which is why they throw the ball outside because everybody’s got people inside. They have a perfect storm. They’ve got really fast, elite wideouts with a quarterback with a really strong arm.

"If they couldn’t throw it, you’d say they’re one-dimensional, but they’ve got kind of a perfect storm going for his offense, and when he has that, it’s really, really, really hard to stop. They go at an elite pace and do a tremendous job.”

Smart also said he's worried about the Vols' speed and pace. The No. 1 Bulldogs will take on Tennessee, who is tied with Ohio State as the second-ranked team in the nation, in Athens on Saturday.

It is one of two marquee matchups in the SEC in Week 10, with Alabama-LSU being the other.