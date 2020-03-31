Georgia’s Kirby Smart Was Not A Fan Of “Tiger King”

As most of America stays inside during the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary has been a popular source of entertainment. If you’ve been on social media the last couple of weeks, you’ve surely seen people talking about it.

But not everyone can get into the mind-boggling exploits of Joe Exotic and company. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is admittedly not a fan.

During a teleconference today, Smart spoke about what he’s been watching during quarantine. Turns out, he gave “Tiger King” a shot but couldn’t get into it.

“I was like dying for shows to watch while I was during self-quarantine and I got through two episodes – I just couldn’t do it, man. I couldn’t stomach it,” Smart said. “And everybody continues to talk about it but my patience wears thin. I’m looking for a little more plot, a little more, I don’t know what the right word is, but that’s not my cup of tea, I’ll just say that. I’m more of an ‘Ozark’ guy.”

kirby smart bailed on #TigerKing after two episodes pic.twitter.com/KRcL3pNh6V — Alex Glaze (@Alex_Glaze) March 31, 2020

Smart is right about one thing. If you’re looking for plot, don’t watch “Tiger King.”

The show is more about sheer insanity and memorably odd characters than it is for linear and coherent storytelling. Still, in these uncertain times, that’s worth something.

Perhaps that’s why it has been so popular of late.