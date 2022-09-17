Kirby Smart Offers Update On Georgia Tight End Arik Gilbert

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs walks off the field during the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert didn't make the trip with the rest of the team for this weekend's game against South Carolina. That led to a ton of speculation about his status moving forward.

Following the Bulldogs' blowout win over the Gamecocks, head coach Kirby Smart was asked about Gilbert's situation.

Smart revealed that Gilbert didn't make the trip to Columbia due to personal reasons.

"All I can say is he didn't make the trip for personal reasons," Smart told reporters. "I hope he gets back with us."

Gilbert, a former five-star recruit, saw some action against Oregon and Samford. He has not yet recorded a catch in a Georgia uniform though.

Prior to transferring to Georgia, Gilbert spent a season at LSU. He had 35 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns during the 2020 season.

Even without Gilbert at their disposal, the Bulldogs were dominant on offense this afternoon. Stetson Bennett completed 16-of-23 passes for 284 yards with two touchdowns.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers led the charge in Week 3 with five receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a touchdown on the ground.

Hopefully, Georgia's coaching staff provides a new update on Gilbert before its Week 4 matchup against Kent State.