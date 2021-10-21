Kirby Smart Announces Plan At Quarterback For Georgia

Georgia has rolled to a 7-0 record this season even as the team has had to use two starting quarterbacks, JT Daniels and Stetson Bennett.

Daniels started the season opener and in Weeks 3 and 4, but he missed Week 2 as well as the last three games while dealing with a lat muscle injury. Bennett has filled in admirably in his four starts, and he’s currently completing just under 70% of his passes while throwing for 996 yards, 11 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart told ESPN’s Chris Low that Daniels is making steady progress in practice and made it seem like the former USC signal caller could be back for next week’s game against Florida. The Bulldogs are idle this weekend.

Whenever Daniels does return though, that doesn’t mean Bennett will automatically go back to the bench. Smart made it clear he intends to use both quarterbacks the rest of the way.

“I’m not sure we know who the better one is based on which game plan we have,” Smart said. “There are teams we play that we have to be able to use the quarterback in the run game. Well, that’s Stetson. There are teams we play that you have to get the ball out quickly and be really accurate. That’s JT. But the first thing with JT is that he’s got to be healthy.”

Daniels, who threw for 567 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions in his three starts, is the better pure passer of the two. He also has the pedigree, having been a five-star recruit out of high school, while Bennett was a three-star who originally walked on for the Bulldogs.

However, Smart expressed confidence in his team being able to win an elusive national championship with either guy under center.

“I think the feeling in the outside world is that you can’t win it all [the national championship] without JT,” Smart said. “I don’t know or can’t say that’s accurate or not. I know there’s nothing that he’s shown that Stetson hasn’t shown us that leads us to believe that’s the case.”

The old adage goes that if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. Eventually, Smart is probably going to have to pick one of these players to get the bulk of in-game reps.

However, having two guys on the roster with the level of experience Bennett and Daniels both have is a definite boost for the top-ranked Bulldogs.