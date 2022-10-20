Kirby Smart Reacts To Death Of Legendary Georgia Player

CLEMSON, SC - AUGUST 31: Two Georgia Bulldogs helmets sit on the field prior to the game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2013 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The University of Georgia football program lost one of its all-time greats this week with the passing of Charley Trippi.

Trippi, who reportedly died peacefully at home in Athens, Georgia, was 100. The No. 1 overall pick in the 1945 NFL Draft, his No. 62 is retired by his alma mater.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart paid tribute to Trippi on Thursday, sharing a picture of him with the legendary Dawg on a recent birthday.

"Yesterday we said goodbye to one of the greatest to ever represent the red and black," Smart tweeted. "Charley Trippi's legacy helped shape the foundation of what it means to be a Georgia Bulldog and is the definition of a DGD. Our condolences go out to the Trippi family during this time."

A versatile performer who played a myriad of positions during his NFL career, Trippi suited up for the Chicago Cardinals from 1947-55.

A two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler, he finished his NFL tenure with 3,506 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns, 2,547 passing yards and 16 touchdowns and 1,321 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Trippi is also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame.