Kirby Smart Reacts To Georgia’s 5-Star Commitment Today

The Georgia Bulldogs are still a couple of days away from their showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nonetheless, the program received great news involving one of the top recruits from the 2021 class.

On Wednesday, five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims announced that he’s committing to the University of Georgia. He showed off a huge chain with Georgia’s logo on it when revealing his decision.

According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Mims is the No. 6 overall recruit and No. 2 offensive tackle from his class. There were 20 schools in the sweepstakes for Mims, but he ultimately decided to stay close to home.

Kirby Smart went on social media this afternoon to share his quick thoughts on his latest commit, tweeting “GO DAWGS!”

Mims should be a building block for years to come at Georgia. In fact, he’ll probably be asked to protect five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff’s blind side.

The only schools in the SEC to put together a better 2021 recruiting class than Georgia are Alabama and LSU.

Georgia currently has the No. 7 overall recruiting class in the country for the 2021 cycle. Smart has two five-star commits already in Mims and Vandagriff, as well as multiple four-star commits.

Offensive line coach Matt Luke should have plenty of fun developing Mims, who has the size and speed to dominate in the trenches.