Kirby Smart Reacts To Vanderbilt Firing Derek Mason

Vanderbilt parted ways with head coach Derek Mason this week. Kirby Smart is disappointed by the news.

The Commodore’s hiring of Mason never panned how they hope it would. He went 27-55 in his eight years with the program. Vanderbilt was off to an 0-8 start to the 2020 season with Mason at the helm.

Vanderbilt had no other choice than to move on from Mason, but it came a bit quicker than expected. The Commodores announced they parted ways with Mason this past weekend. The program is now in search of a new head coach.

Smart and the Bulldogs are gearing up to take on the Mason-less Commodores this Saturday. He’s saddened by the news out of the program.

“Unfortunate to get the news about Derek yesterday,” Smart said, via 247Sports. “He’s become a good friend. Guy I have a lot of respect for in this profession, the job he’s always done with his units when he was at Stanford. They’ve always played so hard at Vandy. I’ve gotten to know him in the offseason and taking a trip with some other coaches and his wife. I know the future will be bright for him, because he’ll have a lot of opportunities moving forward because he’s a really good football coach.”

The SEC coaching bond runs deep. It wouldn’t be surprising if Derek Mason finds a role somewhere within the conference.

Kirby Smart, meanwhile, has no shot of losing his job anytime soon.

Georgia is coming off an impressive 45-16 win over South Carolina last Saturday.