Kirby Smart Announces Statement After Dan Lanning Takes Oregon Job

Georgia’s coaching staff will look a bit different next season. On Saturday, it was announced that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning will become the next head coach at Oregon.

Immediately after the news broke, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart released a statement on Lanning’s decision. Unsurprisingly, he’s very happy for Lanning.

“We are so happy for Dan and his family,” Smart said. “He and Sauphia have been an important part of our Bulldog family for the last four years, and we thank them for all they did for Georgia Football and the Athens Community. Opportunities like this are a statement to a successful program.”

As for who’ll replace Lanning as Georgia’s defensive coordinator, Smart claims he’ll go with Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp.

“While he [Lanning] will coach with us for the upcoming College Football Playoff, we will move forward with Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp as co-defensive coordinators. Dan and I are both looking forward to preparing for the CFP.”

Lanning will have the chance to win a national title before officially heading off to Oregon.

Even if the Bulldogs don’t win it all this season, it’ll go down as a really successful year for Lanning. He was responsible for coaching one of the best defenses the college football world has seen in the past few years.

Congrats to Lanning on taking the next step in his career.