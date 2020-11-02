Kirby Smart Announces Update On Richard LeCounte’s Status

Georgia safety Richard LeCounte III was involved in a terrifying motorcycle crash over the weekend that got him sent to the hospital. On Monday, head coach Kirby Smart offered an update.

Smart said that LeCounte has been moved from the intensive care unit (ICU) to a regular hospital room. He did not have a timetable for LeCounte’s return to the team, but does not expect him to play this week or for a while afterwards.

The Georgia starting safety and captain had one of his best games this past Saturday against Kentucky. He had 13 tackles, three passes defended and a fumble recovery in the win over the Wildcats.

But according to the Athens Clarke-County Police Department via DawgNation, things went south later that day. LeCounte was riding his motorcycle when he reportedly struck an oncoming vehicle turning into a gas station, suffering a concussion and a bruised rib.

Richard LeCounte III has started 32 of the last 33 games dating back to his sophomore season. He has 176 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, 10 passes defended, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in four years at Georgia.

But he opted to stay at Georgia for this season rather than enter the NFL Draft. He would have been one of the top pro safety prospects in the 2020 draft.

We’re all glad that LeCounte’s injuries aren’t too serious. He’s reportedly on a track to recovery.