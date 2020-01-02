Kirby Smart and his Georgia Bulldogs avenged last year’s Sugar Bowl loss to Texas with a convincing 26-14 Sugar Bowl win over Baylor yesterday. But in speaking to reporters after the game, Smart appeared to lament the attitude of his players.

Smart said that there’s “a disease” creeping into Georgia where “kids believe they are better than they are.” He further complained that his players likely “read their own press clippings.”

Ultimately, Smart feels that the future at Georgia will be bright as long as players “continue to work.”

Via FootballScoop:

“The future is only bright if those guys continue to work, because there is a disease that creeps in at Georgia where kids believe they are better than they are and they read their own press clippings.”

Georgia went 11-1 in the regular season, but was trounced by LSU in the SEC Championship Game. It was the second year in a row that Smart’s team lost to the Tigers by double-digits.

They now head into the 2020 offseason preparing for a new era with so many star players graduating or heading to the NFL.

Junior quarterback Jake Fromm is likely heading to the NFL Draft, as are D’Andre Swift, Andrew Thomas, and Solomon Kindley.

As a result, the 2020 Bulldogs will have a very different look from the last couple of years.

Will Smart be able to find a cure for this so-called “disease?”