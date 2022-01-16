Kirby Smart Sends Clear Message After National Title Win

Georga head coach Kirby Smart doesn’t want this National Championship to be a one-off.

Smart was at Sanford Stadium where the Bulldogs basketball team plays and confirmed that he wants to keep winning titles once every 41 years.

“It’s moments and events like this that allow us to look back and allow us to look forward,” Smart said. “We’re burning the boats, baby, and we’re coming back! Go Dogs!”

The Bulldogs finished the season with a 14-1 record and were the top team in the last AP Top 25 poll. They took down the Crimson Tide on Monday 33-18 thanks to a dominant fourth quarter.

Georgia was down 18-13 before scoring 20 unanswered points. Stetson Bennett had the game-winning touchdown pass to make it 19-18 before throwing another which made it a 26-18 score.

After that, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young threw a pick-six, and history was made.

Georgia will no doubt be considered a top favorite to win it all next year, especially if Smart has his way.