Kirby Smart Sends Clear Message About Starting QB vs. Michigan

With JT Daniels officially out of COVID-19 protocols, the Georgia Bulldogs have an important decision to make at quarterback for the Orange Bowl.

On Wednesday morning, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart addressed his quarterback situation heading into the College Football Playoff. He revealed that Stetson Bennett will be the team’s starter against Michigan on Friday night.

“Stetson is our starting quarterback,” Smart said. “The JT situation will be what’s the situation [in the game], right? And also is he healthy enough.”

Bennett has been a steady presence in the Bulldogs’ lineup, completing 64.1 percent of his passes this season. He enters the Playoff with 2,325 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Kirby Smart: “Stetson is our starting quarterback. The JT situation will be what’s the situation (in the game), right? And also is he healthy enough.” — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) December 29, 2021

Daniels was on track to be Georgia’s starting quarterback for the 2021 season, but injuries to his lat and oblique kept him off the field. As a result, Bennett won the starting job in his absence.

Although he has missed a lot of time this year, Daniels can still give the Bulldogs a spark on offense if needed on Friday. In six games this season, the former five-star recruit has 722 passing yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Georgia will have to keep Daniels on standby just in case Bennett struggles against Michigan.

Kickoff for the Orange Bowl is at 7:30 p.m. ET.