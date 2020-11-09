Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is hoping starting quarterback Stetson Bennett can play this coming weekend, but it doesn’t look to0 promising.

The Bulldogs are coming off one of their worst losses in recent memory – a 44-28 defeat at the hands of the Florida Gators. To make matters worse, Bennett suffered an injury during the game.

The Georgia starting quarterback went down with a shoulder injury during last Saturday’s game. He briefly went to the locker room to receive an injection to ease the pain. Bennett did return to the game, but was eventually pulled for a second time. It was clear he wasn’t the same after suffering the injury.

It appears that same injury is giving Bennett problems this week. Smart told reporters on Monday his starting quarterback is questionable for the Dawgs’ upcoming contest against the Missouri Tigers. For now, Bennett is day-to-day to start the week, per SEC insider Matt Zenitz.

Appears Stetson Bennett is questionable for Georgia's game against Missouri due to the AC joint sprain he sustained on Saturday. Will be day-to-day, per Kirby Smart. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 9, 2020

If Stetson Bennett is unable to give it a go this weekend, Kirby Smart will likely turn to D’Wan Mathis.

Mathis took over for Bennett when he left the game because of a shoulder injury. The Georgia backup was awful in his relief appearance, completing just four of his 13 pass attempts for 34 yards, a touchdown and two picks.

Of course, one lingering question remains in the Georgia quarterback room: what’s going on with USC transfer JT Daniels?

Perhaps we’ll finally get a look at the former top-tier recruit this weekend if Bennett’s unable to play.