Kirby Smart Shares Injury Update On Georgia QB JT Daniels

JT Daniels was supposed to be a game-changer for the Georgia Bulldogs this season. Unfortunately, injuries have prevented the talented gunslinger from being a huge part of their potential championship run this fall.

Daniels has appeared in three games this season, completing 76.1 percent of his passes for 567 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He hasn’t been the full-time starter for the Bulldogs due to a nagging lat injury.

On Saturday morning, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Daniels’ injury. Judging by his response, the Bulldogs will have to wait at least one more week before Daniels returns.

While on the SEC Network, Smart said Daniels has thrown more in practice this week. When asked about a timeline for Daniels’ return, he said “But at what point does he get back to 100 percent, I don’t know that.”

Kirby Smart tells #MartyAndMcGee that JT Daniels has thrown more and farther in practice this week. "But at what point he gets back to 100%, I don't know that." — Brandon Zimmerman (@BZSEC) October 16, 2021

Luckily for the Bulldogs, they have arguably the best backup quarterback in the country.

Redshirt senior Stetson Bennett is proving that he’s more than capable of leading Georgia’s offense. He was sensational on the road against Auburn last weekend, throwing for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

Bennett has been so impressive this season that former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray believes he should be the starter moving forward.

Whenever Daniels does return from his lat injury, Smart will have a tough decision to make at quarterback. For now, Bennett will be running the show in Athens.