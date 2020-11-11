Georgia Coach Kirby Smart Offers Update On QB Stetson Bennett

Georgia might’ve lost more than a football game last Saturday against Florida.

Starting quarterback Stetson Bennett IV suffered a shoulder injury during the Bulldogs 44-28 loss. After receiving an injection in the locker room, he returned to the game only to be pulled again later on. Beginning of the year starter D’Wan Mathis came into the game in relief, but couldn’t bring Georgia back against their SEC foe.

As of now, the former walk-on is questionable for this weekend’s game against Missouri. According to SEC insider Matt Zenitz, Bennett is considered day-to-day with an AC joint sprain.

On Tuesday night, head coach Kirby Smart gave a brief update on his quarterback situation. He said that Bennett hadn’t been able to throw yet in practice since the injury on Saturday. In the meantime, Mathis, JT Daniels and Carson Beck have all been getting reps at the position.

Coach Smart said Stetson Bennett has not been able to throw but D'Wan Mathis, JT Daniels and Carson Beck are all getting looks. — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) November 10, 2020

The news definitely doesn’t look great for Bennett. The quarterback’s underdog story is nothing short of remarkable, but it won’t get to continue unless he can get back on the field.

However, Bulldogs fans will feel optimistic about seeing Daniels named in Smart’s press conference. The transfer quarterback from USC has plenty of talent, which has prompted critics of Smart to lash out about the lack of playing time for the former Trojan.

Still, at this point, Mathis seems like the favorite to start next Saturday.

With or without Bennett, Georgia will need to win out to have any shot at making the conference championship game. SEC-East leader Florida (4-1) now holds the head-to-head tiebreaker and plays a soft schedule from here on out, so Bulldogs fans can do nothing but hope.

Amidst numerous postponements in the conference, Georgia (4-2) plans to play at Missouri (2-3) at 12 p.m. ET.