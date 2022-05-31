Kirby Smart Weighs In On Nick Saban: Fans React

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide shakes hands with head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs after the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 35-28 in the 2018 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A few college football coaches have refrained from commenting on Nick Saban's feud with Jimbo Fisher. Georgia's Kirby Smart, however, didn't shy away from weighing in on this topic.

On Tuesday, Smart downplayed the ongoing beef between Saban and Fisher.

“I’m not really worried about a feud between two guys who used to sit in the same staff meetings and have similar conversations,” Smart told reporters, via DawgNation. “At the end of the day, sometimes things get heated. You’d rather that not be in the public arena but at the end of the day things like that happen. You guys should be on the headphones sometimes. You’d think that was Mickey Mouse."

In other words, Smart is pretty much telling the college football world that worse things get said during games.

The "Mickey Mouse" remark from Smart did leave a lot of fans confused though.

"That's Mickey Mouse?," one fan tweeted. "What does that even mean?"



Smart's comments have also left fans wondering what's actually being said during games.

Listening to college football coaches mic'd up on Saturdays would be quite an experience.

With so many comments being made by the top SEC coaches over the past few weeks, it's safe to say there'll be no love lost this upcoming season.