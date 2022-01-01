The Spun

Look: Kirby Smart Wouldn’t Let Georgia Players Give Him Gatorade Bath

A solo shot of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.AUBURN, AL - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs walks the field prior to facing the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With less than a minute remaining in the Orange Bowl, several players on the Georgia Bulldogs were getting ready to give head coach Kirby Smart a Gatorade bath. However, they were unable to pull it off.

Smart made it abundantly clear that he didn’t want a Gatorade bath, waving his players off on the sideline. The camera crew for ESPN actually managed to catch this exchange.

Although it was disappointing that Smart didn’t let his players follow through with the Gatorade bath, it’s pretty obvious as to why he didn’t let them do it.

In his postgame press conference, Smart explained why he declined a Gatorade bath after the Orange Bowl win.

“I’m not interested in celebrating that,” Smart said, via ESPN. “We’ll look back on that win and that’ll be great, but we’re focused on the task ahead, and that’s the objective. They worked their tail off for three to four weeks to get this opportunity, and it was a one-game season, and now it’s another one-game season.”

If Georgia defeats Alabama in the national title game, Smart will probably accept a Gatorade bath.

Alabama and Georgia will square off in the CFP National Championship on Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

