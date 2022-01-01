Look: Kirby Smart Wouldn’t Let Georgia Players Give Him Gatorade Bath

With less than a minute remaining in the Orange Bowl, several players on the Georgia Bulldogs were getting ready to give head coach Kirby Smart a Gatorade bath. However, they were unable to pull it off.

Smart made it abundantly clear that he didn’t want a Gatorade bath, waving his players off on the sideline. The camera crew for ESPN actually managed to catch this exchange.

Although it was disappointing that Smart didn’t let his players follow through with the Gatorade bath, it’s pretty obvious as to why he didn’t let them do it.

In his postgame press conference, Smart explained why he declined a Gatorade bath after the Orange Bowl win.

“I’m not interested in celebrating that,” Smart said, via ESPN. “We’ll look back on that win and that’ll be great, but we’re focused on the task ahead, and that’s the objective. They worked their tail off for three to four weeks to get this opportunity, and it was a one-game season, and now it’s another one-game season.”

Kirby Smart didn’t let his players give him a Gatorade bath lol pic.twitter.com/XC0WcOTfIQ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 1, 2022

If Georgia defeats Alabama in the national title game, Smart will probably accept a Gatorade bath.

Alabama and Georgia will square off in the CFP National Championship on Jan. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium.