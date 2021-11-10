Kirk Herbstreit Has Telling Comment About Potential Georgia-Alabama Showdown

The SEC was strongly represented in the latest edition of the College Footballl Playoff rankings. For the second straight week, undefeated Georgia claimed the top spot, while Alabama came in at No. 2.

With only three regular season games remaining, the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide appear to be on an SEC Championship collision course. However, there’s some question as to how competitive a title game between the two programs would actually be.

Kirk Herbstreit is among those that’s skeptical that Alabama would be able to get past Georgia this year. The ESPN college football analyst thinks that through 10 weeks, the Bulldogs have clearly established themselves as the best team in the country, while the Crimson Tide might be too far behind to pull off the upset.

“I don’t know if they (Alabama) can climb the mountain and beat Georgia…everything that makes a great team elite – Georgia has that,” Herbstreit said on the “Paul Finebaum Show” Wednesday.

"I don't know if they (Alabama) can climb the mountain and beat Georgia…everything that makes a great team elite – Georgia has that." @KirkHerbstreit — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) November 10, 2021

Georgia (9-0) has been on a tear as of late. The Bulldogs outscored their last two opponents, Missouri and Florida, by a combined score of 77-13. Even more astounding, Kirby Smart’s defense hasn’t given up more than 13 points in a game this season.

The last, and only time, this year that Georgia won by less than 17 points was in Week 1 against Clemson.

As for Alabama (8-1), the road through the 2021 season has been a little bumpier. The Crimson Tide slipped up on the road in College Station and lost on a last-minute field goal to Texas A&M. Alabama then put on dominant performances against Mississippi State and Tennessee, but nearly stumbled again at home against LSU.

It’s difficult to bet against Nick Saban, but that shows just how confident Herbstreit is in this Georgia team. So long as the Bulldogs can get through the next three weeks unscathed, they should be in good shape to hold onto the No. 1 overall seed in this year’s playoff.