Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Georgia After Dominant Win vs. Michigan

Georgia put on a show on Friday night, dismantling Michigan in the Orange Bowl. The game felt over in the first quarter, as the Bulldogs jumped out to an early 14-0 lead.

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on Georgia’s blowout win. He was in the broadcast booth calling the game last night with Chris Fowler.

Herbstreit believes the upcoming matchup between Alabama and Georgia will be a battle.

“Happy New Year to everyone,” Herbstreit tweeted. “Congratulations to Georgia on an impressive win last night to set up a rematch in the National Championship with Alabama – gonna be a battle. In Pasadena-got to my room at 6:30am ET-on way to College GameDay LIVE from the stadium at 10am ET!”

Happy New Year to everyone!Congratulations to @GeorgiaFootball on an impressive win last night to set up a rematch in the National Championship with @AlabamaFTBL-gonna be a battle. In Pasadena-got to my room at 6:30am ET-on way to @CollegeGameDay LIVE from the stadium at 10am ET! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 1, 2022

If the Bulldogs are going to win a national championship, they’ll need Stetson Bennett to play the way he did on Friday night.

Bennett had a flawless performance against Michigan, completing 21-of-31 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns. He was dialed in from the very start.

Last time Alabama and Georgia met, Nick Saban’s squad won in convincing fashion. Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young was unstoppable on that night, throwing for 421 yards and three touchdowns.

Alabama and Georgia will clash on Jan. 10 for the national championship.