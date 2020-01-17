Kirk Herbstreit Praises Georgia’s Latest Coaching Hire

Early Friday morning, the Georgia Bulldogs reached a deal with former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken. It’s a savvy addition for Kirby Smart’s coaching staff, as he’ll now have another bright offensive mind to lean on.

Georgia will revamp its offense for next season, especially after losing quarterback Jake Fromm to the NFL Draft.

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, they added a potential replacement at quarterback from the NCAA transfer portal. Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman announced last week that he’s heading to Athens.

In 12 games this past season, Newman threw for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also added 574 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

The additions of Monken and Newman have ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit excited about Georgia’s future.

Herbstreit shared his thoughts on Twitter, saying these acquisitions are “exactly what the Dawgs offense needed.”

Between Monken’s approach and QB Jamie Newman coming over from WF-exactly what Kirby and the Dawgs Offense needed. https://t.co/KvzcCa4X9z — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 17, 2020

Newman might not be as efficient under center as Fromm, but the Wake Forest transfer seems more explosive and versatile. His rushing ability could add a new element to Georgia’s offense.

As for Monken, he’ll bring over a bunch of experience from the collegiate and pro level. Prior to his NFL stints with the Browns and Buccaneers, he was the head coach of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Monken isn’t the only notable name joining the Georgia’s coaching staff this season. Former Ole Miss coach Matt Luke was previously hired to replace Sam Pittman, who is now the head coach at Arkansas.